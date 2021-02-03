The Londoners are coming! John Boyega and Daniel Kaluuya score Golden Globes nominations

Emerald Fennell is nominated but Michaela Coel’s ‘I May Destroy’ is overlooked

The nominations for the 78th Golden Globes have delivered a tonne of good news for Hollywood’s Brits – and Londoners, in particular.



Among the nominees are John Boyega (Small Axe), Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman), Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah), Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman), Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), Gary Oldman (Mank), Hugh Grant (The Undoing), Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman), and Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown).



Surprisingly, Michaela Coel was overlooked for her brilliant limited run TV series I May Destroy You.



Female filmmakers who did pick up nominations include Fennell for her debut film, Promising Young Woman, writer-director Chloé Zhao, whose pastoral opus Nomadland is shaping up to be a firm Oscar favourite, and Regina King for One Night in Miami.



Maria Bakalova, the unknown actress who made a big impression in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, picked up a nomination, as did Chadwick Boseman, whose posthumous nomination for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom was greeted with cheers.

Like the first cork popped at a swanky party, the Golden Globes is a starting gun for awards season in Hollywood. Normally the corks are literal rather than just figurative – the Globes is usually the night when Tinseltown lets its collective hair down – but this year, it’s a virtual occasion.

So what does it mean for the Oscars? It’s usually a good predictor of nominees – a Golden Globe-winning film will tend to pick up Oscar nods – but less good at signposting actual winners. Last year, Parasite cleaned up at the Academy Awards without making much of an impression in the main Globes categories. They’re voted for by only the 90-odd mysterious people who make up the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, so not

The Golden Globes Awards will be announced at 8pm ET, 5pm PST (or midnight if you’re in the UK) on February 28. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will delivering the juicy barbs and killer one-liners from opposite coasts of American, which makes it worth tuning into.

The nominations in full:

FILMS



Best Film

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Director

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

David Fincher, Mank

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Regina King, One Night in Miami



Best Screenplay

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Jack Fincher, Mank

Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, The Father

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland



Best Actor – Drama

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Gary Oldman, Mank

Best Actress – Drama

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Leslie Odom Jr, One Night in Miami



Best Supporting Actress

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Best Actress – Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson, Music

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma



Best Actor – Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden, The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs



Best Original Score

The Midnight Sky

Tenet

News of the World

Mank

Soul

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom



Best Foreign Language Film

Another Round

La Llorona

The Life Ahead

Minari

Two of Us



Best Song

Judas and the Black Messiah

The Life Ahead

One Night in Miami

The Trial of the Chicago 7

The United States vs Billie Holiday

Best Motion Picture, Animated

Soul

Wolfwalkers

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon



TELEVISION/STREAMING

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

John Boyega, Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing



Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett, Mrs America

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit



Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Normal People

The Queen’s Gambit

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox



Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Cynthia Nixon, Ratched



Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True



Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

Schitt’s Creek

The Great

Ted Lasso

Best Television Series, Drama

Lovecraft Country

Ozark

Ratchet

The Mandalorian

The Crown

Best Actor – Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Actress – Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning,The Great

Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek



Best Actor – Television Series, Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Al Pacino, Hunters



Best Actress – Television Series, Drama

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sarah Paulson, Ratched



