Small Axe
Photograph: BBC FIlms

The Londoners are coming! John Boyega and Daniel Kaluuya score Golden Globes nominations

Emerald Fennell is nominated but Michaela Coel’s ‘I May Destroy’ is overlooked

By Time Out Film
The nominations for the 78th Golden Globes have delivered a tonne of good news for Hollywood’s Brits – and Londoners, in particular. 

Among the nominees are John Boyega (Small Axe), Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman), Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah), Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman), Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), Gary Oldman (Mank), Hugh Grant (The Undoing), Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman), and Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown).

Surprisingly, Michaela Coel was overlooked for her brilliant limited run TV series I May Destroy You.

Female filmmakers who did pick up nominations include Fennell for her debut film, Promising Young Woman, writer-director Chloé Zhao, whose pastoral opus Nomadland is shaping up to be a firm Oscar favourite, and Regina King for One Night in Miami

Maria Bakalova, the unknown actress who made a big impression in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, picked up a nomination, as did Chadwick Boseman, whose posthumous nomination for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom was greeted with cheers.

Like the first cork popped at a swanky party, the Golden Globes is a starting gun for awards season in Hollywood. Normally the corks are literal rather than just figurative – the Globes is usually the night when Tinseltown lets its collective hair down – but this year, it’s a virtual occasion.  

So what does it mean for the Oscars? It’s usually a good predictor of nominees – a Golden Globe-winning film will tend to pick up Oscar nods – but less good at signposting actual winners. Last year, Parasite cleaned up at the Academy Awards without making much of an impression in the main Globes categories. They’re voted for by only the 90-odd mysterious people who make up the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, so not 

The Golden Globes Awards will be announced at 8pm ET, 5pm PST (or midnight if you’re in the UK) on February 28. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will delivering the juicy barbs and killer one-liners from opposite coasts of American, which makes it worth tuning into.

The nominations in full: 

FILMS

Best Film
The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Director
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
David Fincher, Mank
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Regina King, One Night in Miami

Best Screenplay
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Jack Fincher, Mank
Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, The Father
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Actor – Drama
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Gary Oldman, Mank

Best Actress – Drama
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Supporting Actor 
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Bill Murray, On the Rocks
Leslie Odom Jr, One Night in Miami

Best Supporting Actress 
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Helena Zengel, News of the World

Best Actress – Musical or Comedy
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kate Hudson, Music
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

Best Actor – Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
James Corden, The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Best Original Score
The Midnight Sky
Tenet
News of the World
Mank
Soul

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom

Best Foreign Language Film 
Another Round
La Llorona
The Life Ahead
Minari
Two of Us

Best Song
Judas and the Black Messiah
The Life Ahead
One Night in Miami
The Trial of the Chicago 7
The United States vs Billie Holiday

Best Motion Picture, Animated
Soul 
Wolfwalkers
The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over the Moon

TELEVISION/STREAMING

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
John Boyega, Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Cate Blanchett, Mrs America 
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Normal People
The Queen’s Gambit
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series 
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Cynthia Nixon, Ratched

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series
Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
Schitt’s Creek
The Great
Ted Lasso

Best Television Series, Drama
Lovecraft Country
Ozark
Ratchet
The Mandalorian
The Crown

Best Actor – Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Actress – Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning,The Great
Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Best Actor – Television Series, Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Al Pacino, Hunters

Best Actress – Television Series, Drama
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Sundance 2021: The best films from this year’s festival.

Want more film coverage? Here are all the latest streaming hits reviewed.

