‘The Lord of the Rings’ is getting a live orchestral screening at the Royal Albert Hall

There are few cinema-going experiences like seeing a movie with live orchestral accompaniment at the Royal Albert Hall: those world-leading acoustics booming your favourite soundtrack to the heavens, the surroundings – 18 times more historic than your local multiplex – and those nice bathrooms.



If you’re a fan of the venue’s long-running Films in Concert, good news: the line-up for 2020 has been announced and it’s another cracker. James Horner’s ‘Titanic’ score will be played live on May 30 and Howard Shore’s equally mighty ‘The Fellowship of the Ring’ effort gets a play on the weekend of October 2 and 3. Yes, it’s a year away, but as the 2000-something-year-old Gandalf would testify, time flies.

Other highlights include the Grimethorpe Colliery Band playing along to a screening of ‘Brassed Off’, ‘The Terminator’ live with a special guest slot from composer Brad Fiedel and a ‘Return of the Jedi’ screening that will end with the glorious sight of the world-renowned London Symphony Orchestra working its way through an Ewok dance party. Here’s the line-up in full:

‘Brassed Off’ Live

April 15, 7pm

Grimethorpe Colliery Band, Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra

‘The Terminator’ Live

May 28, 7.30pm

The Avex Ensemble

‘Titanic’ Live

May 30, 2pm and 7.30pm

Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring’ in Concert

Oct 2, 7.30pm and Oct 3, 1.30pm and 7.30pm

Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra

‘Star Wars: Return of the Jedi’ in Concert

Oct 23 (7.30pm), Oct 24 (2.30pm and 7.30pm) and Oct 25 (1.30pm and 6.30pm)

London Symphony Orchestra

‘Superman’ in Concert

Oct 27, 7.30pm

Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra

‘The Matrix’ Live

Oct 28, 7.30pm

Orchestra TBC

Tickets for the screenings range from £25 to £80 and will be released on April 15 on the official site. Friends and members of Royal Albert Hall can priority book now, but the rest of us will have to wait.

To paraphrase Gandalf: buy, you fools!