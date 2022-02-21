London
The Masked Singer, 2022
‘The Masked Singer Live’ is coming to London with Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall as judges

Plus a host of mystery, singing celebrities

Andrzej Lukowski
Andrzej Lukowski
Insofar as it’s possible to take ‘The Masked Singer’ entirely seriously, we can now rest assured that the ITV megasmash’s inaugural live incarnation is looking like pretty serious business, with the show’s big-name judges Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall confirmed to make special appearances at the show’s O2 and Wembley dates respectively. 

They’ll be joining the show’s presenter Joel Dommett, plus Denise Van Outen and Aston Merrygold, who are serving as the regular judges on all touring dates. 

Plus! Anonymous singing celebrities in stupid costumes! In case you’ve somehow missed the cultural phenomenon entirely, ‘The Masked Singer’ is a novelty singing contest in which famous people in all-concealing costumes must sing songs to the judges, who will guess at their identities, while the studio audience votes on who gets eliminated and unmasked at the end of each round. The live version is basically exactly the same thing in front of a much larger, IRL audience. And you can probably expect a similar-ish standard of anonymous celebrity, given they have to be famous enough for the judges to credibly be able to take a guess at (and the show tends to skew towards 'famous back in the day’ slebs as it is). There are also, thrillingly, brand new, never-before-seen costumes made especially for the tour – no dwelling on past glories. 

‘The Masked Singer Live’ plays at The O2 (Apr 3, with Jonathan Ross) and Wembley Arena (Apr 18, with Davina McCall). See more information here.

Must-see theatre shows in London in 2022.

Storm Eunice London: The roof has literally ripped off The O2

