The National Theatre has announced its socially distanced return in October

The National Theatre kept us going through lockdown with its weekly streams of shows from the archives, but try as you might, it’s hard to recreate the experience of live theatre in your living room. Thankfully, the real deal is finally back on the cards.

The National Theatre has announced plans today for its first socially distanced production, which will be the first live theatre to take place at the venue since March.

‘Death of England: Delroy’ tells the story of a Black working-class man and his relationship with Great Britain. Written by Roy Williams and Clint Dyer, the play is a sequel to ‘Death of England’ which ran earlier this year.

Set in lockdown in London 2020, the one-man play stars Giles Terera, who won an Olivier award for his role as Aaron Burr in the London production of ‘Hamilton’.

The socially distanced production will open in late October and tickets will go on sale in September, when the National Theatre will share full details of the production as well as safety measures in place.

The news comes as theatres have been given the green light to reopen for socially distanced performances indoors, as of tomorrow (Saturday August 15).

Rufus Norris, director of the National Theatre, described the new play as ‘explosive’. He added: ‘It is so important for us to be welcoming artists back into the building again, and planning for doing the same for our much-missed audiences.

‘The moment the incomparable Giles Terera steps out on the Olivier stage at that first performance will be an incredible one, and I’m thrilled to be reopening our theatre with such an important and timely piece of work.’

