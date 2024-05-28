The National Theatre’s Gareth Southgate drama ‘Dear England’ will be streamed free this summer

James Graham’s Olivier-winning play will be screened as the NT’s River Stage Festival announces its 2024 programme

The National Theatre’s free outdoor River Stage Festival has announced its line-up for 2024, and we have the exclusive announcement.

The four guest curators over its four weekends running July 5-28 had already been announced: The Glory, Greenwich + Docklands International Festival, Rambert Dance and the NT itself. Now the line-up had been announced, which we can bring you exclusive highlights of.

Weekend one (Jul 5-7) will see The Glory takeover with a familiar array of fun including club classics at DJ John Sizzle’s Disco, Jonny Woo’s Showtime Extravaganza, and a performance from Turkish, Kurdish, Cypriot and Southwest Asian queer collective Harem of Noone, plus drag king and queen contest Lipsync 1000 V Man Up.

Weekend two (Jul 12-14) is an early taste of this year’s Greenwich + Docklands International Festival, and will include joyous roller skate battle Les Patineurs and acclaimed dance piece Black Victorians plus progressive brass band Perhaps Contraption.

The third weekend (Jul 19-21) is from dance legends Rambert and will feature dance workshops plus extracts from various longer works including the company’s recent hit Peaky Blinders spin-off ‘The Redemption of Thomas Shelby’.

Finally the NT itself will be taking over for the final weekend (Jul 26-29). Regardless of what went down in the Euros, we’ll all be able to enjoy a free screening of the NT Live recording of crowd-pleasing Gareth Southgate drama ‘Dear England’. Diane Chorley will be bring back her ’80s club The Flick. And there will be lots of other fun besides, from free backstage tours to a portrait workshop from Sky Arts Portrait Artist of the Year, Curtis Holder.

River Stage runs Jul 5-28, outside the National Theatre. All events are free with no booking required. More detailed schedules will be available closer to the shows.

