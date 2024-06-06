The new Serpentine pavilion is here, and it’s stellar

There’s a new star in Kensington Gardens’ universe: ‘Archipelagic Void’ is the latest Serpentine Pavilion, designed this year by South Korean architect Minsuk Cho and his studio Mass Studies, and it’s an astral delight.

The star-shaped structure is the 23rd Serpentine Pavilion, and spreads itself out across the grounds of the gallery in a mixture of open and covered spaces. Each branch of the building – called ‘islands – is a unique shape, and over the course of the summer will play host to a variety of performances and events. The largest structure features an auditorium, while others will house a library, a tea room, a six-channel sound installation and a climbing wall, all arranged around a central courtyard.

Photograph: Iwan Baan Courtesy: Serpentine default

The concepts behind the design are a little obtuse and messy, but the Serpentine Pavilion is always a summer highlight anyway; a place of architectural innovation, cultural events and shady refuge for when the heat of the London summer gets too much to bear.

The Serpentine Pavilion is open now until October 27, free. More details here.

