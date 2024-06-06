London
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Serpentine Pavilion 2024, Archipelagic Void, designed by Minsuk Cho, Mass Studies © Mass Studies Photo: Iwan Baan Courtesy: Serpentine
Serpentine Pavilion 2024, Archipelagic Void, designed by Minsuk Cho, Mass Studies © Mass Studies Photo: Iwan Baan Courtesy: Serpentine

The new Serpentine pavilion is here, and it’s stellar

Stellar because it’s shaped like a star, get it?

Eddy Frankel
Written by
Eddy Frankel
Advertising

There’s a new star in Kensington Gardens’ universe: ‘Archipelagic Void’ is the latest Serpentine Pavilion, designed this year by South Korean architect Minsuk Cho and his studio Mass Studies, and it’s an astral delight.

The star-shaped structure is the 23rd Serpentine Pavilion, and spreads itself out across the grounds of the gallery in a mixture of open and covered spaces. Each branch of the building – called ‘islands – is a unique shape, and over the course of the summer will play host to a variety of performances and events. The largest structure features an auditorium, while others will house a library, a tea room, a six-channel sound installation and a climbing wall, all arranged around a central courtyard. 

Serpentine
Photograph: Iwan Baan Courtesy: Serpentinedefault

The concepts behind the design are a little obtuse and messy, but the Serpentine Pavilion is always a summer highlight anyway; a place of architectural innovation, cultural events and shady refuge for when the heat of the London summer gets too much to bear. 

The Serpentine Pavilion is open now until October 27, free. More details here.

Want more? Here are the top ten exhibitions in London right now. 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.