The Night Tube is returning to these three lines from next month

London’s glorious Night Tube is making a much-needed comeback. After over two years of pandemic-induced pause, the nocturnal service is returning to the Jubilee line on May 21, followed by the Piccadilly and Northern lines later this summer.

This introduction will level up Londoners' nightlives, adding to the depleted weekend services that currently only run on the Victoria and Central lines. TfL is now promising 24-hour access to some of the capital’s most prominent entertainment hotspots, as well as trains that will run continuously through the night on Friday nights/Saturday mornings and Saturday nights/Sunday mornings on all three lines.

Nick Dent, London Underground’s director of customer operations, said: 'The return of Night Tube on the Jubilee line, along with the Piccadilly and Northern lines later in the summer, will be a boost to the night-time economy and help our customers travel around London overnight at weekends.'

But let’s not break out our dancing shoes just yet – start dates have not been announced for the Piccadilly and Northern lines, prompting speculation that transport bosses are hoping to save money by riding out the current wave of industrial actions. But don’t despair – delirious 4am tube rides are just around the corner!

