London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
London's Night Tube is returning
Photograph: Christian Mueller / Shutterstock.com

The Night Tube is returning to these three lines from next month

Londoners' nightlives are levelling up

Written by
Sarah Green
Advertising

London’s glorious Night Tube is making a much-needed comeback. After over two years of pandemic-induced pause, the nocturnal service is returning to the Jubilee line on May 21, followed by the Piccadilly and Northern lines later this summer.

This introduction will level up Londoners' nightlives, adding to the depleted weekend services that currently only run on the Victoria and Central lines. TfL is now promising 24-hour access to some of the capital’s most prominent entertainment hotspots, as well as trains that will run continuously through the night on Friday nights/Saturday mornings and Saturday nights/Sunday mornings on all three lines.

Nick Dent, London Underground’s director of customer operations, said: 'The return of Night Tube on the Jubilee line, along with the Piccadilly and Northern lines later in the summer, will be a boost to the night-time economy and help our customers travel around London overnight at weekends.'

But let’s not break out our dancing shoes just yet – start dates have not been announced for the Piccadilly and Northern lines, prompting speculation that transport bosses are hoping to save money by riding out the current wave of industrial actions. But don’t despair – delirious 4am tube rides are just around the corner!

The Cultural TfL Map.

Tube noise complaints are on the rise.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.