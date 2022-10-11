The Paddington Bear statue at Paddington station has been moved after a protest

If you’ve been walking around Paddington station fretting about the mysterious disappearance of the Paddington Bear statue that once sat beneath the clock arch, it’s because when the Elizabeth Line opened in May, it had to be moved for safety reasons. The statue, by Marcus Cornish, was installed in 2000 and quickly became an icon of the transport hub.

Much to the dismay of fans, Paddington was placed in a ‘dark, dingy corner’ of the station, the poor (bronze) lamb. But thanks to a social media campaign mystifyingly led by ‘Homes Under the Hammer’ presenter Martin Roberts, Paddington Bear is now going to be rehomed ‘slap bang in the middle of the station’, rail bosses have promised. Phew!

Roberts told the Evening Standard: ‘To my horror, a few months ago I discovered the Paddington Bear statue had been moved to a really dark, dingy corner on the other side of the station.’ He said that his campaign gained a lot of support, notably from Hugh Bonneville, who plays Mr Brown in the ‘Paddington’ films.

Roberts added: ‘Thankfully, Network Rail’s station team at London Paddington were brilliant and took action. I’m over the moon to see Paddington back where he belongs and I shall be celebrating with a large marmalade sandwich, of course.’

Chairman of Network Rail Peter Hendy tweeted a picture of the bear in his new location, saying: ‘Paddington Bear – back where he belongs on Platform 1 at Paddington!’

Paddington can temporarily be found on Platform 1. Bosses are looking for a more suitable home for the bear in the centre of the station, where he will stay permanently.

We’re not sure whether this uproar over a bear statue is because our Peruvian pal has been getting a lot of press lately, or just because British people are bonkers, but it’s safe to say this little fellow is something people really care about. But WTF is a ‘large marmalade sandwich’?

