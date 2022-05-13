The route for London’s naked bike ride has been released

Earlier this week we received the very good news that London is going to be graced by not one, not two, but three naked bike rides this summer. And for those of us itching to strip down to our birthday suits, World Naked Bike Ride (WNBR) who organises the event has just released the routes.

Taking place on June 11, there will be start points at various London locations. For the hardiest cyclists, kicking off in Croydon is the longest route at just over 20 miles. The pants-free fun starts from 11am at 233 Shirley Church Road, and cyclists can arrive early to eat sandwiches, paint their bodies, or simply bask in naked glory.

The shortest ride is 7 and a half miles, starting from Regent’s Park Outer Circle at 2.50pm. You can also join from Kew Bridge, Deptford, Tower Hill and Victoria Park, and there’s an accessible route for cyclists who are less able to complete the entire circuit.

All routes will eventually merge at Westminster Bridge for the central London bit, making up a spectacular 1000+ rider naked peloton. It will certainly be a sight to behold.

The ride aims to finish between 5 – 6.30pm, and nudies are welcome to follow the route back to Croydon for a clothing-optional barbecue.

For more information and full details of all start times and locations, visit WNBR’s website.

Check out more really, really good events on in May.

These are the best things to do in London this weekend.