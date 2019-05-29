The Serpentine are throwing a load of deliciously arty lates in Hyde Park this summer

You probably like good art, and you almost definitely like long summer nights. Lucky for you, then, that the Serpentine and COS are mixing the two together for three months’ worth of intoxicating art lates in the middle of Hyde Park.

The programme has just been revealed for this year’s Park Nights program, which has been running since 2002. The initiative invites artists, designers and performers to throw ‘experimental and interdisciplinary’ encounters on (and in response to) the iconic Serpentine Pavilion, which for 2019 has been crafted in cave-like fashion by Japanese architect Junya Ishigami.

On eight evenings between July 5 and September 27 expect poetry and performance from Precious Okoyomon, mindbending alternative reality installations from Jakob Kudsk Steensen, multi-layered soundscapes from Klein, Leilah Weinraub’s films documenting stories of queer people of colour and much more.

Tickets go on sale on Thu Jun 20. Find full details here. No, there won't be a Banksy in sight!

Park Nights will take place at the Serpentine Pavilion between July 5 and September 27. Prices are TBC.

