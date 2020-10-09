LondonChange city
Subscribe
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
michael dapaah
Photograph: Time Out/Pip

The Street That Changed My Life: Michael Dapaah on Recreation Way

Actor and comedian Michael Dapaah on his old neighbourhood

By
Isabelle Aron
Advertising

The estate I grew up on was on Recreation Way. It’s also where my primary school was, which is where I found out I was creative.

I lived on the estate from year 7 until I went to university. My memories of that time are trying to figure out who I was. I was interested in acting and comedy but nobody from my area was doing anything like that. I started with sketches. I shot one of my first ever sketch ideas in a park on Recreation Way.

It was a place of identity for me. It formed who I was and whether I was going to let what I saw around me impact what I could see in my mind. None of my friends from the area saw themselves doing anything bigger than what had been done by the older lot. Some people had a good job, some people were getting up to illegal activities. But no one had ‘made it’ into entertainment.

That road is where I learned to dream. It gave me a sense of resilience. If I wasn’t in that environment, I might not have thought out of the box. I like to have what I call ‘think drives’ and revisit that road. It brings back so many memories and it helps me to remember how far I’ve come.

Michael Dapaah’s series ‘SWIL’ is available to stream on YouTube.

Read about what Rye Lane in Peckham means to presenter Yinka Bokinni.

Or check out Mambow founder Abby Lee’s favourite spots in Hackney.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox,

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.