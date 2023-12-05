The Sugababes are playing a free gig in a secret London train station this week

The location will be revealed on the morning of the show

After a triumphant headline show at the new superclub Drumsheds on Saturday, the Sugababes have announced their next gig. Next, they’ll be trading Ikea for a train station, as they take on a headline slot in a secret UK train terminal. And the tickets are free.

Keisha, Mutya and Siobhan will be performing bangers like ‘Overload’ and ‘Push the Button’ somewhere in London on Friday December 8 at 1pm. They’ll be joined by several up-and-coming artists including Isaac Levi, Theo, Ella Tobin and Stone Jets. TrainLive, run by TrainLine, will be the UK’s first-ever festival inside a train station. Hopefully they won't get in the way of too many rushing commuters.

The ’babes said they also have a cover of a Christmas song up their sleeve, making it a festive occasion.

‘This will be an intimate gig for us, and with all of us being born and bred in London, we’re excited to perform,’ Sugababes said in a statement.

To make sure you’re on the right track, you can sign up for the ballot to win free tickets online here. Names will be drawn on Thursday December 7, and the location will be revealed on the morning of the show.

If you miss out on a coveted Sugababes ticket, these are the best gigs in London this month.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.