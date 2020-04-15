The Thames Path is now partially closed to runners and cyclists

Locked-down Londoners living for their allotted hour of daily exercise will have swiftly learned it is extremely difficult to achieve social distancing on the city’s narrow roads and pavements. People have already been urged to limit their use of canal towpaths due to difficulties in keeping two metres apart and now the Thames Path has introduced new measures to help reduce social interaction.

Hammersmith & Fulham council has announced the Thames river path will now be closed for cyclists and runners between 10am and 6pm. The partial closure will stretch from Chiswick Mall in the north of the borough to Putney Bridge in the south. Walkers will still be able to use the river path at all times.

The restrictions were first set before the Easter bank holiday after public health concerns were raised about the lack of space for social distancing. A queueing system on Hammersmith Bridge to prevent people from overtaking each other that was put in place before the four-day weekend is also being kept. The council has said it will constantly review the measures.

Councillor Wesley Harcourt, cabinet member for the environment, said: ‘The measures introduced on the Thames river walk have made a significant difference and have proved popular with the vast majority of residents. We would like to thank residents for working together to ensure we can all enjoy our daily exercise in the safest possible way.’

