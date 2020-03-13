The latest events cancelled over coronavirus in London

Here at Time Out, we’re all about helping you experience the best of the city. At the same time, organisers of many large-scale events in London are currently taking appropriate precautions in light of the coronavirus outbreak that could hamper your adventures in the city.

Although hard and fast regulations around the running of events are yet to be set by the government, many of the larger London events, gigs, club nights, festivals, theatre shows, art exhibitions and film screenings have postponed or even cancelled their plans to ensure event-goer safety and to do their bit to limit the spread of COVID-19 in London and the UK.

To help keep you up to date, we’ve collated a list of all the major event cancellations related to the coronavirus in London. We’ll be updating this list continually as new announcements break. And you can also find our current advice on how to get a refund if a gig, festival or other UK event is cancelled due to coronavirus.