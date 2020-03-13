The latest events cancelled over coronavirus in London
An up-to-date list of latest London events cancelled or postponed due to coronavirus
Here at Time Out, we’re all about helping you experience the best of the city. At the same time, organisers of many large-scale events in London are currently taking appropriate precautions in light of the coronavirus outbreak that could hamper your adventures in the city.
Although hard and fast regulations around the running of events are yet to be set by the government, many of the larger London events, gigs, club nights, festivals, theatre shows, art exhibitions and film screenings have postponed or even cancelled their plans to ensure event-goer safety and to do their bit to limit the spread of COVID-19 in London and the UK.
To help keep you up to date, we’ve collated a list of all the major event cancellations related to the coronavirus in London. We’ll be updating this list continually as new announcements break. And you can also find our current advice on how to get a refund if a gig, festival or other UK event is cancelled due to coronavirus.
Latest events cancelled in London
Deptford Literature Festival (original date Mar 14)
The Deptford event was due to celebrate the diversity and creativity of south east London through words, stories and performance, but has now cancelled its 2020 plans due to safety concerns. Organisers have stated that all advance ticket purchases will be refunded in the coming weeks.
London Book Fair (original date March 10-12)
The London Book Fair has been cancelled after major book publishers pulled out of the event. A statement from organisers Reed Exhibitions said it was cancelling following ‘the escalation of Covid-19 coronavirus in Europe’.
London Marathon 2020 (postponed)
The organisers of the London Marathon announced that this year’s running extravaganza will be postponed until Sunday October 4. In a statement, organisers said they will email runners, charities, and other people involved in the event today with any developments.
St Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival (original date Mar 15)
The London Mayor’s office released a statement on Friday March 13 that London’s annual St Patrick’s Day Parade will not be going ahead this Sunday. A statement on the official website read: ‘This year’s St Patrick's festival has been cancelled as key performers and parade participants are no longer able to take part due to the ongoing threat of coronavirus.’
Extinction Rebellion mass action (original date May 23)
Extinction Rebellion have decided to cancel their next peaceful mass action in the capital. The action was due to take place on Saturday May 23. Keep an eye on their social media channels for future announcements.
Record Store Day (postponed)
The annual Record Store Day has been postponed until June 20. The event aims to celebrate independent record shops across the world. In a statement the organisers of the UK event said: ‘Given the challenges now facing the independent record store community, we urge music fans to continue to support their local record shop in whatever way they can to see us through what is about to become a very challenging time.’
Hot with Excess: A Season of Contemporary Artists’ Opera (postponed)
Zabludowicz Collection’s programme of contemporary opera performances will be rescheduled at a later date. The gallery put out the following statement on Friday March 13: ‘We are sorry to announce that Hot with Excess: A Season of Contemporary Artists Opera has been postponed in light of the rising risk level associated with Covid-19 (coronavirus). We hope to be able to release new dates in the near future and will be in touch with further information when we have it. All tickets will be valid when the new dates are announced.’
Japanese Art Festival (postponed)
The Japanese Art Festival organisers have made the decision to postpone the event. The festival was due to raise funds to support the orphans from 2011’s earthquake and tsunami tragedy. You can follow the progress of the event here.
Cinderella (postponed)
Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber’s ‘Cinderella’ was originally slated to premiere in the West End in late summer, but it’s now been delayed until October 2020 due to coronavirus. Carrie Hope Fletcher is still set to star as the musical’s protagonist.
London Coffee Festival (postponed)
The London Coffee Festival will be postponed until July as a precaution, with all bookings transferring to the new date. A statement posted to Instagram by coffee enterprise Socratic Coffee says: ‘We have taken the difficult decision to postpone the London Coffee Festival 2020 to 23-26 July.’
Raw Wine Fair (postponed)
London’s coolest natural wine convention has had to put its vinous plans on hold. Organsiers said: ‘It is now clear the majority of our community want the show, but they do not want it now,’ as well as stating intentions to provide a new date for London 2020 in the coming weeks. Wine lovers, we’ll keep you updated.
Read the latest advice on coronavirus
Coronavirus: latest news, advice and travel information
If you’ve caught the news recently, you’re probably wondering whether coronavirus is going to shake up your day-to-day life. So far the virus has spread across six continents, and it seems inevitable the threat will increase across the UK, the US and Australia over the coming weeks. We’ve put together this handy FAQ to bring you some help, tips and perspective.