London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
'Superbloom' at the Tower of London
Photograph: Richard Lea-Hair

The Tower of London’s moat is going to be filled with wild flowers

‘Superbloom’ in summer 2022 will celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Chris Waywell
Written by
Chris Waywell
Advertising

The Tower of London has announced a very special event that’s happening at the historic castle next year. In ‘Superbloom’, the moat that surrounds the historic building will be filled with tens of thousands of wild blooms to create a spectacular, summer-long display. Visitors will be able to wander through the installation, a rare opportunity for Londoners and visitors to experience a country meadow in the very heart of the capital.

‘Superbloom’ is being created to commemorate the Queen’s 2022 Platinum Jubilee, which will see her having been on the throne for a remarkable 70 years. It will begin with the sowing of 20 million seeds next spring, from carefully chosen varieties of wild flowers. Them from June until September, ‘Superbloom’ will emerge, change in character and balance and finally disappear. It will be like a very slow firework display with no jump scares. The piece will be enhanced with sculptures and sound installations, and is also designed to attract bees, butterflies (and presumably things that eat bees and butterflies).

'Superbloom' at the Tower of London
Photograph: Richard Lea-Hair

‘Superbloom’ also harks back to the 2014 installation at the Tower, ‘Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red’, which saw 800,000 ceramic poppies ‘planted’ in the moat to memorialise the centenary of the outbreak of WWI. It was a stunning and moving piece that attracted tens of thousands of visitors.

Hopefully, this new installation will have all of the power of those poppies with none of the tragic associations (though maybe avoid if you’re a hayfever sufferer).

‘Superbloom’ opens Jun 1 2022 and runs until Sep 18. Tickets are available here.  

Discover our pick of the best of the city for 2021.

Where to see stunning Christmas lights in London.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Summer

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.