The Trump Baby blimp is back and flying over London right now

There’s a big, orange, overinflated gasbag flying over Parliament Square right now, which can only mean one thing: the Trump Baby blimp is back in London’s skies.

The work of art activist Leo Murray, the now-iconic floating Potus first took to the air last July to oppose Trump’s visit to the UK. Now, with the President back in the country and a large-scale protest marching from Trafalgar Square to Downing Street today, the 20-foot creation (which can apparently fly up to 100 feet in the air, but generally stays pretty low) is having its second outing. The Museum of London has even said they’d like to purchase the balloon for their permanent collection.

More importantly, however, the people behind the blimp aren’t just talking the talk. They’ve also raised more than £35,000 for a selection of UK and US charities including Sisters Uncut and immigrant youth-led organisation United We Dream – and you can still contribute to the pot.

All together now: Baby Trump, doo-doo doo doo-doo-doo…

