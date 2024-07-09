The UK’s biggest pizza festival returns to east London this month

A full-blown pizza extravaganza is coming to Walthamstow’s Signature Brew later this month.

Slice-O-Mania, the UK’s largest pizza and beer festival, is set to return to the iconic Blackhorse Road brewery for the second year running. The finest dough slingers in the land will be offering up classic margheritas and chef’s specials from a very reasonable £3 a slice, with an emphasis on punters getting to sample as many different pizzas as possible.

Every type of pizza imaginable, from a classic Neapolitan to New York and Detroit Deep Dish styles (including gluten free and vegan options), will be available from vendors, which include the UK’s National Pizza Champion 2023, Pig’s Pizza.

To wash down all that dough, cocktail experts Mixology With Olly will be hosting a margarita bar serving up spicy and classic margs, while Signature Brew will, naturally, have plenty of ice-cold beers (and presumably a few room-temperature ales too, if that’s your thing).

There will be DJ sets and live comedy throughout each day to entertain you while you munch on pizza and sip margaritas and while the festival’s daytime entertainment is family-friendly fare, the party will be going on late-ish into the night on Saturday with an 18+ session.

The vendors in attendance include a few well-established names on the London pizza scene, alongside others from as far afield as Bristol and Coventry. The full list is as follows:

World Famous Gordos (London)

Slice Club Pizza (London)

Fold Me Close (Bedford)

Cutie Pies & Fries (Hastings & Brighton)

Soul Pizza Truck (Exeter)

Pig’s Pizza (Bristol)

Surf and Slice (Coventry)

Good F’Ing Pizza (London)

7boneburgerco (various), who will offer an exclusive Slice-o-Mania pizza!

All this is taking place on July 20-21, and you can get your tickets here.

