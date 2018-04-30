The UK‘s first dedicated immersive theatre is coming to Borough

Immersive theatre has long been a big deal in London. But while scene leaders Punchdrunk have pitched up with shows for over a year, and venues like the Vaults, the Old Vic Tunnels, and Shunt’s old space under London Bridge have hosted immersive and interactive theatre regularly, there has been no venue solely dedicated to the art form.

Until, of course, now.

Opening in Mercato Metropolitano in Borough, The Buzz (yes, that’s really its name) will be the first ever purpose-built venue for immersive and interactive events, and comes from some of the people behind the excellent ‘Alice’s Adventures Underground’ at The Vaults.

It also comes with an eye-catching season opener: an immersive stage version of ‘Thunderbirds’ that will see you join forces with Lady Penelope and Brain to combat the evil Hood after the Tracy brothers are compromised.

‘The Buzz’ is at Mercato Metropolitano in Borough.

‘Thunderbirds: Beyond the Horizon’ runs Nov 27-Jan 27 2019.