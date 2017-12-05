The UK’s first pop-up vegan deli is coming to Camden

Superstar vegan blogger Fat Gay Vegan (AKA Sean O’Callaghan) has partnered with Camden Market to launch the UK’s first animal-free deli. Popping up for the festive season on consecutive Thursdays from December 7, the deli will showcase artisanal UK producers of vegan substitutes for meat and cheese. Confirmed traders include Young Vegans and brilliantly named jelly specialists The Butch Institute. We did the maths and it’s only actually open three days, which is a frighteningly short amount of time to source gifts for all the vegans in your life. Although, on the plus side: panic-buying artisanal cheese is pretty much a Christmas ritual, and now you can do it cruelty-free!

The Vegan Deli pop-up is open Thursday December 7, 14 and 21.

