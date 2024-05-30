The UK’s ‘ultimate Swiftie’ is wanted for a dream job in London

In days gone by, you had to have skills to get a job. You might have had to get a degree, or study a craft as an apprentice for years. Today, having an encyclopaedic knowledge of the lives of celebrities is an increasingly powerful point on anyone’s CV.

Last month, Harry Styles’ hometown was looking for a Styles-superfan to lead tours around the village. Today, Swifties, London needs YOU!

If you’re an easter egg expert who has not only memorised every song but also, like Taylor, loves this place, you might be the perfect candidate to become GetYourGuide and Urban Saunters’ next Swiftie walking tour guide.

The job requires someone who knows both Taylor’s music and the capital like the back of their hand. If that sounds like a bit of you, read on.

No more wandering London streets alone, you’ll be leading walking tours with between 10-15 people who are eager to hear your expertise on the Pennsylvanian songstress. You’ll devise the tour yourself, deciding whether you’d rather show your guests nights in Brixton or Camden Market in the afternoon. Obviously, you’ll need to be a pretty chatty person to ace this role, so if you’re more ‘on the bleachers’ than ‘cheer captain’, this might not be the one for you.

So how do you turn this wildest dream into a reality? Well, this isn’t a traditional application process, it’s a cool application process. You’ll have to post a video to social media explaining why you are the Swiftie to end all Swifties, and why you should have the job. There’s only a short window to do this – applications opened up yesterday (Wednesday 29) and will close on June 5 – so get filming!

Full details on the job and how to become London’s only professional Swiftie can be found here. Go on, you may as well. You’re probably still more likely to get this position than Eras tickets.

