Are you having post-Eras tour blues? Listening to Dear John on repeat just to feel something? It was only a couple of weeks ago that Taylor Swift was making the whole city shimmer, and if you were there, chances are the memories really have followed you around.

Saying goodbye to Taylor is rubbish, but there’s no need to get out the tissues just yet. The V&A has announced that from July 27 it’ll be launching a ‘Taylor Swift Songbook Trail’, where you can journey through South Kensington and the singer's career simultaneously.

The trail, which will appropriately be made up of 13 stops, will ‘celebrate the creativity of her costumes, lyrics and music videos’ alongside walking you through her career, all the way from Tim McGraw to the Tortured Poet’s Department Anthology. On display there will be costumes and props that Taylor has worn or used onstage or in videos in the past eighteen years, including the ‘black ruffle dress’ from the Fortnite music video, debut-era custom cowboy boots, and more.

Kate Bailey, who is a senior curator at the V&A, said that the museum is ‘delighted to be able to display a range of iconic looks worn by Taylor Swift’, and that she hopes, ‘this theatrical trail across the museum will inspire curious visitors to discover more about the performer, her creativity and V&A objects.’

The pop-up will be open from July 27 until September 9, just in time for Taylor to make her return to the capital for five nights this August.

You can find out more about the trail on the V&A's website here.

