The West End’s Christmas lights switch-on was the largest in the world

Oxford Street usually unveils its Christmas lights first, but this year 20 streets across the West End, including Regent Street, Bond Street and areas in Mayfair and Piccadilly, all lit up in sync last week for what was the biggest switch-on in the world. Between them, they’re using more than a million LEDs.

The Oxford Street display is brand new for this year, consisting mainly of nice calming stars, which make a lovely impact in the night sky. Pretty magical looking, really. As per, Bond Street’s installation is pretty stunning too, making use of opulent peacock motifs.

Instagrammers have been loving the lights too, with dozens of snaps already being uploaded to the grids. Here’s a little look at the photos people have taken. The lights should be on until early January. Best off seeing them at night-time, naturally.

The stars are nice, aren’t they? Certainly is beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

