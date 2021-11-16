London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Oxford Street Christmas lights 2021
Photograph: BBA Photography/Shutterstock.com

The West End’s Christmas lights switch-on was the largest in the world

There are more than a million LEDs twinkling across central London

Written by
Rhys Thomas
Advertising

Oxford Street usually unveils its Christmas lights first, but this year 20 streets across the West End, including Regent Street, Bond Street and areas in Mayfair and Piccadilly, all lit up in sync last week for what was the biggest switch-on in the world. Between them, they’re using more than a million LEDs.

The Oxford Street display is brand new for this year, consisting mainly of nice calming stars, which make a lovely impact in the night sky. Pretty magical looking, really. As per, Bond Street’s installation is pretty stunning too, making use of opulent peacock motifs. 

Instagrammers have been loving the lights too, with dozens of snaps already being uploaded to the grids. Here’s a little look at the photos people have taken. The lights should be on until early January. Best off seeing them at night-time, naturally. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by م (@mmn.inldn)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 珍妮 (@jennie_zznnnn)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Delia (@youmenthesea)

The stars are nice, aren’t they? Certainly is beginning to look a lot like Christmas. 

How bad are London’s Christmas lights for the environment?

13 brilliant Christmassy things to do that cost a Londoner nothing.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Christmas

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.