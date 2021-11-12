London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Christmas lights 2017 on Oxford street, London, UK
Photograph: Shutterstock

How bad are London’s Christmas lights for the environment?

Lighting expert Peter Raynham gives us the lowdown

Written by
Chiara Wilkinson
Advertising

It’s that time of year again: Christmas lights will soon adorn almost every lamppost, tree and shop window in London. From Crystal Palace Park’s dizzying display of lanterns to Regent Street’s colossal swooping angels, the capital is certainly not in short supply of dazzlers. 

And, sure, they look amazing. But has it ever crossed your mind just how much energy goes into powering all of these? What actually is their environmental impact? Time Out spoke to Peter Raynham, lighting expert and professor of the lit environment at University College London, to find out.

How bad is the energy usage of Christmas light displays? 

‘These days, LED lights use about 3 to 10 percent of the energy of what Christmas lights used before, when filament lamps would run up to about 100 watts. The scale and scope of Christmas lights are very variable – depending on what’s being installed, it would be expected that additional Christmas lighting would use three to ten times as much power as normal road lights. The energy use is not too excessive, but the significant element of displays’ impact on the environment is actually the energy needed in making lights and shipping them here. If light displays were a massive cost on electricity, the local authorities wouldn’t be doing it.’

Are new light designs made every year?

‘Public lights tend to have many years of life. Lights move across different locations, even though it seems like we’re getting new ones each time. A random high street might have bits of equipment from Oxford Street six or seven years ago, that has probably been around eight different places in the country. There’s a big industry circulating bits around the bigger town centres.’ 

Do Christmas lights biodegrade?

‘Christmas lights aren’t going to biodegrade anytime soon, but you wouldn’t want that. You want to wrap them up and use them for the next five years. And if you do end up needing to dispose of them, there are usually recycling schemes in place. They’ll take the lights apart to put the plastic, metal, and everything else into the correct recycling.’

And what about light pollution?

‘If you were in a little village and you put up the style of lights you get in Oxford Street, then you'd be in big trouble, light pollution wise. Everything is relative to the street lighting already there.’

So… should we feel guilty when we admire Covent Garden’s many, many Christmas lights?

‘In winter, everything's dark and you need something to lift your mood. The occasional display is more than worth it.’

Here are the best Christmas lights in London.

Here are 13 Christmassy things to do for free in London.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on city identity

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.