The Whitechapel fatberg is going on display at the Museum of London next year

London accidentally gained a new celebrity earlier this year when an enormous ‘fatberg’ – a huge, congealed blob of wet wipes, condoms, nappies, fat and cooking oil – was found lurking in a sewer under Whitechapel Road.

The ‘evil, gut-wrenching, rancid blob’, as Thames Water affectionally called it, was the largest ever recorded. It weighed the equivalent of 11 double-decker buses and measured 250m – that’s six metres longer than Tower Bridge.

Thames Water announced it was blasting the fatty monstrosity with high-pressure hoses and turning it into environmentally friendly biodiesel. But, one final piece of the putrid mass remains and it’s due to be displayed at the Museum of London next year.

The ’berg will be shown as part of the museum’s ‘City Now City Future’ season in 2018. This means anyone with a strong stomach can take a peek at the fatty mass up close. It might not be the Elgin Marbles, but it’ll certainly spark a few reflections on our consumer-driven, disposable society.

‘There is definitely something repulsively human about this modern-day monster we helped create – largely through our own excess,’ said Thames Water. Yeah, think about that while you’re eating oil-soaked spuds this Christmas.

‘City Now City Future’ is on until April 2018 at the Museum of London, 150 London Wall, EC2Y 5HN. Free.

Images: Thames Water