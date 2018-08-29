The world’s biggest gin cloud is about to descend on Granary Square

Feel like you got lost in a tipsy mist this bank holiday? You’ve no idea, friends! Food architects (yeah, it’s a job) Bompas & Parr are teaming up with London merrymakers Sipsmith gin to create the largest gin cloud the world has ever seen. It’s set to envelop the whole of Granary Square for just a few momentous minutes, on Saturday September 29.

As part of Time Out 50 – our very own birthday party, bringing together the very best of the city – the man-made gin cloud will span over most of the King’s Cross square. It’s being created from 40 litres – yeah, you read that right, 40 litres – of Sipsmith’s finest gin, along with a bit of sheer genius, of course. This is about as symbolic of London’s second gin craze as it gets.

Partygoers will be able to get inside the large-scale, juniper-infused cloud (or stand at the sidelines if gin – for reasons we simply can’t fathom – ain’t your thing) and inhale deeply before they take in the rest of the Time Out 50 antics. We’ll be bringing you performances from The Glory, Some Voices choir, Eve Pro Wrestling and choreographer Holly Blakey as well as serving up the capital’s best cocktails and street food (and there will be even more surprises and free treats revealed in the run-up to the event). So pick up a ticket and pack your emergency poncho – it’s time to get steaming.

Time Out 50 is on Saturday September 29 in Granary Square, 5-11pm. Tickets cost £30 and include one free drink. Tickets are limited – get yours now.

Get more boozy news delivered straight to your inbox when you sign up to Time Out.