Extreme novelty confectionary specialists Bompas & Parr have announced a colourful new project as part of the Royal Docks Originals Festival.

In what is not unexpectedly being billed as a global first, they are creating a ‘flavour rainbow’ under a flyover in the docks. Basically, it’ll churn out a colourful flavoured mist, with each bit carrying the taste of some import that once came through the docks prior to their decline as actual docks and gentrification into the sort of place that has flavour rainbows. Think pineapple. Think watermelon. Think coffee. Thing spices. Think a damn good time.

Paired with a larger artificial rainbow encouraging people to reflect upon the pandemic, ‘Royal Docks Rainbows’ – as the project is named – is the most eye-catching bit of a new festival designed to turn the docks into more of a cultural hub. They closed to commercial traffic back in 1981, but in recent years housing has boomed there, especially the ubiquitous professional flats. Yet it remains a little short of actual places to go out and do stuff. The Originals Festival will change that, albeit temporarily, with the rainbows joined by ‘Arrival’, a community-led theatre performance helmed by top director Matthew Dunster, currently riding high from his Lily Allen-starring West End smash ‘2:22’.

The Royal Docks Originals Festival including the flavour rainbow runs Oct 14-31. Find out more here.

