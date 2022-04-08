The world's largest lego store is launching in London

It’s a Lego-lover’s dream – the flagship Leicester Square store is building up to be the world’s largest bricky haven, with a 330sqm extension in the works. The current outlet boasts several Lego masterpieces, complete with its own toy tube station and carriage, and a block replica of Big Ben.

Expect to see plenty of new additions to the revamped store, including the brand new ‘Retailtainment’ concept which blends physical and digital experiences, allowing Lego enthusiasts to immerse themselves in the famous building bricks, as well as create personalised products. Some of the new innovations include:

The Brick Lab: A world-first retail experience that immerses customers and their Lego builds in an amazing virtual world. Walls, floors and ceilings are brought to life with light, sound and music for a truly interactive build and play experience.

Lego Expressions: Visitors can have fun with Lego Minifigures who mimic their facial expressions.

Tree of Discovery: An interactive model that showcases Lego storytelling on a huge scale. The 880,000 piece structure will be the centrepiece of the store and visitors of all ages are invited to explore a magical wonderland hidden inside the tree through windows in its rainbow trunk.

Storytelling Table: Fans can go behind the scenes of the Lego design process with the new storytelling table. They'll learn about Lego sets via interactive areas that allow them to 'meet the designers' through interviews and videos displayed on screens.

Personalisation Studio: This element invites visitors to make a memento of their visit. In it, they can reimagine themselves in Lego form, either as a portrait from the Mosaic Maker or an iconic Minifigure from the Lego Minifigure Factory.

Exclusive Lego models: Fans can look out for incredibly eye-catching and unique 3D Lego models throughout the store, with a newly inspired design based on ‘Stories From London’, bringing a combination of the city of London and British culture and entertainment to life in true Lego form.

This expansion means there will be a few changes to the store in the coming months. The first floor will close on April 17, and only the ground floor will remain open until June 26, when the store will be completely closed until the relaunch, sometime in the summer holidays – giving you much time to brainstorm your next Lego creation.