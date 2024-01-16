The Drag Race UK winner kicks off the second season of Time Out London’s ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’ podcast

The first episode of ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’ series two has landed. This week the winner of ‘Drag Race UK’s fifth season, Ginger Johnson takes editor Joe on a tour of east London’s Walthamstow. Fabric shopping, birdwatching, hot dog eating, all things the fantastic Ginger enjoys, all things covered in this corker of an episode.

Each week someone interesting gives Joe a personal tour around a neighbourhood that means a lot to them. Four locations, with a bit of chitchat en route to each one, always finishing up in a pub. Interested in what Bimini makes of Bankside? Need Derren Brown to justify his abiding love of Hoxton? Fascinated by the prospect of Joe and Doc Brown drinking four pints of Guinness on the Kilburn High Road? This is very much the pod for you.

Sponsored by FREENOW, the mobility super app, ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’ will show you sides to London you never knew existed. Subscribe now for a new guest and a new neighbourhood every single week.

New episodes of ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’ are available every Tuesday.

