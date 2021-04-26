Theatre director Lynette Linton on three TV shows that got her through lockdown

‘Shout out, Corrie! My mum and I’s favourite soap!’ says Lynette Linton. The artistic director might be known for highbrow things: writing plays, directing plays and now running the show at the Bush Theatre, but in lockdown – like all of us – she’s being watching a lot of TV. Unlike all of us, the director is an actual expert in what makes a good, engaging, brilliant drama. Who better to ask for some TV recs? We got her to share the shows she has been hooked on over the past few months, old and new. If you’ve not watched them yet? Lucky you, you’ve found your next thing to binge. If you’ve watched them and loved them already? Well, you can walk away feeling proud that you have the same taste in TV as one of London’s best theatre directors.

1. ‘Breaking Bad’

‘I only discovered this a few months ago (I know I am ten years late) and, in my opinion, it is one of the best shows of all time. The writing, the characters (Jesse Pinkman and Gus Fring are my faves!), the way it is shot… I learned so much about storytelling from watching it that when it finished I started watching it again!’ Netflix

2. ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’, US and UK

‘This got me through the first lockdown. I watched around ten seasons in a row, back to back, with my flatmates and became completely obsessed. I am currently watching the new seasons from the UK and US at the same time and it is getting me through lockdown again! Thanks, Ru!’ Netflix and BBC Three

3. ‘Small Axe’

‘How exciting it was to see Black British stories on BBC One at 9pm. About time, innit? Steve McQueen is incredible and a huge inspiration. I enjoyed each and every one of these and it was amazing to see Caribbean culture on screen. More, please!’ BBC iPlayer

