F1 race track
Photograph: Shutterstock

There could be an actual Grand Prix in London by 2026

There are plans to build a race circuit around the London docklands

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Listen up, sports fans, there are plans in the works to build a Grand Prix track in London. Part of a £250 million project to transform the east London docklands, headed by LDN Collective and Dar consultants, the capital could get a 3.6 mile, 22-turn race circuit. A London Grand Prix could be on the cards as soon as 2026 if all goes to plan. 

In the proposed track cars could speed down London’s waterfront, going past the Royal Albert and Royal Victoria docks before turning around the ExCel centre. At an average speed of 127mph, that would be an estimated lap time of 1m42s. There will also be floating stands with space for up to 95,000 spectators. 

To fuel drama-packed races, the 5.9km racecourse has been designed to 'maximise overtaking' and has been compared to the Circuit de Gilles-Villeneuve in Montreal.

LDN Collective and Formula 1 are in discussions with the Greater London Authority and Newham Council to get the ball rolling on the new track. 

