‘There is now a stampede’: it’s all kicking off at London’s lidos

News / City Life

By Isabelle Aron Posted: Thursday July 25 2019, 4:50pm

Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

Unless you’ve taken up residency in a freezer or have fashioned a very small plunge pool out of an ice bucket, you’re probably very, very hot right now. In fact, it’s officially the hottest July day on record in the UK.

So, what to do when you’re in a state of perpetual sweating? Hit the lido, of course! Sadly, everyone else has had the exact same idea, which means London’s lidos are in chaos. As always, there are massive queues:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Helen Ambler (@helenambler.17) on

 

But it seems the nearly 40-degree heat is really getting to people. Over at London Fields Lido, one person commented: ‘There is now a stampede on the pool. Security has been called out.’

View this post on Instagram

Summer queueing. we must be mad. Lido Love in Hackney

A post shared by Tamara von Werthern (@tamaravonwerthern) on

While the police have been called in at Brockwell Lido...

View this post on Instagram

Today’s “beach”

A post shared by Grace O'Donnell (@oirishgrace) on

...and at Parliament Hill Lido
So if you were thinking of going for a post-work dip in your local lido, it’s safe to say you should probably just chuck a bottle of water over yourself instead. You’re welcome.
Staff writer
By Isabelle A 1158 Posts

Isabelle Aron is Deputy Features Editor at Time Out London. She joined in 2015.

Having started at Time Out London working on the blog, Isabelle developed an in-depth knowledge of weird pop-up venues, niche tube map facts and silly London food hybrids. As Deputy Features Editor, the topic she covers are equally varied – from interviewing the 'Queer Eye' guys (a career highlight) to telling stories of ordinary Londoners doing extraordinary things. Born and bred in London, Isabelle has been in the industry for five years and during her time Time Out, she's won a PPA New Talent 30 Under 30 award and been nominated for Best Team at the BSME awards for her work with Features Editor Kate Lloyd.

Reach her at isabelle.aron@timeout.com or connect with here on Twitter and Instagram: @izzyaron

