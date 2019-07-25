‘There is now a stampede’: it’s all kicking off at London’s lidos

Unless you’ve taken up residency in a freezer or have fashioned a very small plunge pool out of an ice bucket, you’re probably very, very hot right now. In fact, it’s officially the hottest July day on record in the UK.
So, what to do when you’re in a state of perpetual sweating? Hit the lido, of course! Sadly, everyone else has had the exact same idea, which means London’s lidos are in chaos. As always, there are massive queues:
But it seems the nearly 40-degree heat is really getting to people. Over at London Fields Lido, one person commented: ‘There is now a stampede on the pool. Security has been called out.’
While the police have been called in at Brockwell Lido...
