There will be £10 ‘Hamilton’ tickets on sale every day with its new lottery

It’s here! It’s here! It’s very nearly, almost here!

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s megahit musical ‘Hamilton’ finally has its first West End preview on Wednesday.

It is completely sold out until the middle of next year.

But you could still be there, for any night in the run, for just £10. A daily ticket lottery to distribute day-seats (and combat tickets touts) had long been mooted, and now we have the details.

You can enter the ‘Hamilton’ lottery via its website or the official ‘Hamilton’ app (see the ‘Hamilton’ website for both). The lottery will open at 4pm, two days before the performance, and you can register to win up to two tickets. The winners are randomly drawn at 2pm the next day (ie the day before the performance) and winners will be contacted regarding payment details immediately after.

It’s for every performance, but bear in mind there is no Sunday show (meaning there will be no lottery to enter on Fridays).

Expect a further show extension and details of standing tickets soon.

‘Hamilton’ is at the Victoria Palace Theatre. Wed Dec 6-Jun 30 2018.