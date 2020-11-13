LondonChange city
Crystal Palace Park Dinosaurs
Photograph: Andy Parsons

There’s a cute new Crystal Palace Park dinosaurs clothing line

Apparel maker Boho & Bowie has designed a special line of t-shirts to raise money to fix the vandalised megalosaurus

By
Andrzej Lukowski
A small but sad moment in the first lockdown was when some vandals decided to smash up some of Crystal Palace Park’s iconic Victorian dinosaur statues – most notably one of the megalosaurus, which had its nose and mouth bashed in by some idiot back in May. 

The dinos have endured a lot – the Victorians having no idea what they actually looked like, decades of general disrepair – and they’ll make it through this. However, they’re getting a little hand from ethical apparel maker Boho & Bowie, which has come up with a Crystal Palace dinosaurs line for kids and adults. It includes the new ‘megalosaurus needs us’ number. There’s also an ‘a dinosaur is for life, not just for Christmas’ t-shirt, a sentiment we can surely all agree upon.

Boho and Bowie, Crystal Palace Dinosaurs line, 2020
Photo by Boho and Bowie


The line is officially recommended by the Friends of Crystal Palace Dinosaurs, and as well as raising awareness for their plight, £2 from the sale of each item of clothing goes to the maintenance and repair of the giant beasts.

To check out the clothing line, go here.

