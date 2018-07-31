There’s a door-to-door Aperol Spritz service launching in London

Yes, you heard right. Door-to-door. Aperol. Spritz.

Starting on August 13 and running for three days around London (before heading off to Manchester), an Aperol-mobile will be scooting along to selected houses and serving up two complimentary glasses of the good stuff.

How, you may ask, have we suddenly transcended into our own communal boozy version of 'The Good Place'? Well, it’s all in aid of National Prosecco Day – as any connoisseur of the spritz will know, prosecco is the BFF to Aperol’s bittersweet orange nectar.

To be in with a chance of a drop-off, you just need to sign up to their Aperolivery website. Forget Christmas, we wish it could be National Prosecco Day every day...



Sign up for an Aperolivery here.

