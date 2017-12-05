There’s a knock-off Fabric in China (but we probably won’t be going there)

If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, then China’s clubbing scene is making us blush like a beetroot.

Taking the idea of inspiration to the next level by using the same name and near-identical logo of a very well-known cultural institution that definitely already exists, a venue in the area of downtown Chongqing has decided to call itself… Fabric!

Yep, just like London’s Fabric, that’s been leading the world’s nightlife for nearly two decades.

A ballsy move, but surely no one would put themselves up for those kinds of comparisons without having something to back it up? Well, no. China’s faux-Fabric is actually just a pretty standard EDM club, it turns out.

Disappointing, but the real question is, does China have a knock-off Tiger Tiger, too?

