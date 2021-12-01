Tottenham’s favourite party spot is hosting a New Year’s super-festival to rival the rest, with celebrations taking place across various stages throughout the day and night. But it’s just not any New Year’s party – it’s also the closing gig for The Cause, which is shutting its doors for good after opening in January 2018. The line-up is staying completely unannounced until the day, but you should expect some big names and friendly faces to keep the dancefloor going non-stop. Tickets are bound to fly for this one, so we recommend you purchase asap.