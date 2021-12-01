London
Bugged Out and The Hydra New Year's Eve

New Year’s Eve 2021 parties in London

See in the new year with our pick of parties happening in and around the capital on December 31

Written by
Time Out London editors
&
Chiara Wilkinson
It’s been a unique year, that’s for sure. Here’s hoping that 2022 will have no lockdowns, less flooding and a little more fun. To bring the year in, take your pick from the capital’s mountain of New Year’s Eve parties. From all-nighter raves to a bougie fireworks display, get your glad rags on, and get ready to party. 

We’ll be updating this page regularly as events are announced, so keep it bookmarked!

RECOMMENDED: Find things to do on New Year’s Day

London’s best New Year’s Eve club nights

The Cause: Goodbye Sweetheart
The Cause

The Cause: Goodbye Sweetheart

  • Things to do
  • Festivals
  • Tottenham

Tottenham’s favourite party spot is hosting a New Year’s super-festival to rival the rest, with celebrations taking place across various stages throughout the day and night. But it’s just not any New Year’s party – it’s also the closing gig for The Cause, which is shutting its doors for good after opening in January 2018. The line-up is staying completely unannounced until the day, but you should expect some big names and friendly faces to keep the dancefloor going non-stop. Tickets are bound to fly for this one, so we recommend you purchase asap. 

Rhythm Section NYE
Phoptograph: London House Music

Rhythm Section NYE

  • Nightlife
  • Clubs
  • Elephant & Castle

Peckham’s finest party people are hosting a no-nonsense, no line-up NYE do with their whole musical family. It’s curated by Rhythm Section label head Bradley Zero, so expect high-energy, big bass and splintering beats that will transform Corsica’s smoky dancefloor into a 2022 party too loud to forget. 

Dancing in the Dark NYE

  • Nightlife
  • Clubs
  • Hackney

For a blast of nostalgia in Hackney’s sparkliest club, get your glad rags on and brace yourself to boogie in the new year with a night of ’80s bangers. Moth Club will be blaring everything from Whitney Houston to Bowie, Fleetwood Mac to The Cure: perfect if you’re after a singalong or want to get as far away from minimal techno as possible. 

New Year at The White Mansion

  • Nightlife
  • Adult
  • Trafalgar Square

The Mansion London specialises in high-end concept nights with a firm focus on debonair design and extravagant clubbing. Locations are kept on the down-low, expectations very high. What we know about this year’s iteration of the event is that it’s taking place in north-west London, Zone 2. Ticket holders find out the exact location 48 hours before doors open.

What else? Well, there’ll be three dancefloors, VIP areas, and two lounges for socialising in. Entertainment is going to be dotted throughout the grand and secret venue in the form of DJs (one per floor covering pop, deep house, and hip hop and R&B), glamorous dancers, stilt performances, free clairvoyant readings, art exhibitions and more.

Vengaboys at The Clapham Grand

  • Nightlife
  • Nightlife venues
  • Clapham Junction

Admit it: Vengaboys are your guilty pleasure. Time to give into that vice and enjoy the ultimate night of pure cheesy filth, with live shows from the iconic Dutch group happening on both New Year’s Eve and Day. And if all that singing along isn’t enough for you, The Clapham Grand is also promising games and themed cocktails. The Vengabus really is coming...

Tobacco Dock NYE Festival
Photograph: Luke Dyson

Tobacco Dock NYE Festival

  • Things to do
  • Festivals
  • Wapping

Tobacco Dock will play host to its first New Year’s Eve event this year, with Cogo and Kiss Nights’ NYE Festival. The Grade I-listed venue will be taken over by beats and bass, with each area offering something special for dance heads. The line-up boasts big names – Rudimental, Joel Corry, Jax Jones – and rising stars like Bradford bassline collective Bad Boy Chiller Crew, plus a very special guest set to pull up in The Car Park arena. 

Disappearing Dining Club: NYE Dinner Dance

  • Things to do
  • Food and drink events
  • Tufnell Park

Feast on fine food and sink brilliant booze at this grand bash from pop-up party crew Disappearing Dining Club, taking place at the Dartmouth Arms. You might have to shell out a good few quid, but you get plenty of bang for your buck: a welcome cocktail, a four-course dinner and a Balearic disco afterwards, with DJs spinning tunes until 3am. You can also opt for a cheaper ticket if you skip the swanky scoff and just want the post-dinner party. This lot are pros at hosting parties and serving delicious food, so sit back, munch, natter and dance your way into 2022.  

Tunes for your NYE pre-party

The 100 best party songs

The 100 best party songs

  • Music

You’re having a party, you say? Not sure what to cue up on your iPhone? Rest assured, we've got you covered. In fact, we’re worried that our playlist of the 100 greatest party songs may actually cause your dancefloor to spontaneously combust in an explosion of pure joy and body-moving ecstasy.

