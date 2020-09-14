There’s a mini-heatwave happening in London today and tomorrow

Temperatures are set to hit 30C in the capital today in an unexpected blast of late summer/early autumn Continental heat. It follows an unusually warm weekend and – inevitably – exactly coincides with the government’s new restrictions limiting social gatherings to just six people. So you might have to curtail your ‘Monday is the new Friday’ ham antics for now.

The mini-heatwave is a result of warm air being pushed up from Continental Europe and into the south of England. It comes after an August that saw temperatures in London reach 34C for six days in a row. Okay, it wasn’t to everyone’s tastes, but at least we felt we were getting some kind of summer.

This last hurrah for summer in the city is set to continue into Tuesday, when it will be cloudier but still in the high twenties Celcius. After that, temperatures will return to more typical levels for the time of year, around the low twenties.

Cruelly, London’s meteorological bounty is not reflected across the rest of the country, with the North of England and Scotland in particular looking at a miserable week of low temperatures and torrential rain, possibly even seeing some localised flooding. So maybe spare a thought for them, while you’re drinking your piña colada in the park with your five mates (or just having six on your own).

