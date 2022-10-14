Interchanging at Bank Underground station is an absolute mission. It’s a sweaty, herculean endurance test, especially if you’re trekking from the DLR to the Central line at rush hour. It's not difficult to waste a good ten minutes of your commute just connecting between two of its four Tube lines via an obstacle course of multiple staircases, escalators and walkways — some Londoners even avoid the station altogether.

Well, the station has had a glow-up and it's been installed with three brand new escalators under the station’s recent £700m expansion, making it quicker to interchange between the Northern line and DLR. TfL has said that the revamped fast-track route saves nine whole minutes of a commuter's journey time on the Tube. Hooray!

The station revamp came after a 17-week closure of the Northern line Bank branch from January to May this year, when a brand-new Northern line tunnel and southbound passenger platform were built. Still to come is a new station entrance on Cannon Street, plus a more direct link between the Northern and Central lines, facilitated by two shiny new 95-metre moving walkways and three escalators due to open later this year. This will come as good news to city workers and commuters, as the station is one of the busiest on the network.

The station, which has the DLR, Waterloo and City Line, Central and Northern lines, plus the circle and district lines at Monument (the connected station), has about three million journeys being taken on weekdays and is currently running at 65 percent of pre-pandemic capacity.

