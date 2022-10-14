London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Bank station underground signage
Photograph: Shutterstock

There’s a new speedy route through Bank tube station

It saves nine whole minutes of journey time!

Written by
Ellie Muir
Advertising

Interchanging at Bank Underground station is an absolute mission. It’s a sweaty, herculean endurance test, especially if you’re trekking from the DLR to the Central line at rush hour. It's not difficult to waste a good ten minutes of your commute just connecting between two of its four Tube lines via an obstacle course of multiple staircases, escalators and walkways — some Londoners even avoid the station altogether. 

Well, the station has had a glow-up and it's been installed with three brand new escalators under the station’s recent £700m expansion, making it quicker to interchange between the Northern line and DLR. TfL has said that the revamped fast-track route saves nine whole minutes of a commuter's journey time on the Tube. Hooray!

The station revamp came after a 17-week closure of the Northern line Bank branch from January to May this year, when a brand-new Northern line tunnel and southbound passenger platform were built. Still to come is a new station entrance on Cannon Street, plus a more direct link between the Northern and Central lines, facilitated by two shiny new 95-metre moving walkways and three escalators due to open later this year. This will come as good news to city workers and commuters, as the station is one of the busiest on the network. 

The station, which has the DLR, Waterloo and City Line, Central and Northern lines, plus the circle and district lines at Monument (the connected station), has about three million journeys being taken on weekdays and is currently running at 65 percent of pre-pandemic capacity.

Big Ben will bong again (very) soon.

There’s a new regular London bus route running vintage red Routemasters.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.