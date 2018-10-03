There’s a new union fighting for private tenants in London

Londoners pay the highest rents in Europe. Many live with the threat of eviction, or in unsafe housing. It’s easy to feel powerless in what seems like a rigged system, but uniting to share solutions and support is a step in the right direction – which is where London Renters Union comes in.

This new, member-led, campaigning union is taking action through strength in numbers to transform the city’s housing system. It already has branches in Lewisham and Newham, aiming to stand up to landlords and fight for fairer rents, longer tenancies and better housing.

You can get involved by joining as a member and of your local branch, or help set one up. There are loads of hands-on ways to get active, like manning stalls, designing posters and even cooking for events. Even non-renters can join as ‘solidarity members’. It’s early days, but this could be just what London’s put-upon private tenants need.

