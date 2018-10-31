There’s a two-day tube strike planned next week

Just in time for Halloween, here’s an announcement to strike fear into any commuter’s heart: there’s a transport storm a-brewing. From next Wednesday to Thursday, a tube strike is planned across the Central, Piccadilly and Waterloo & City lines.

The 24-hour walkout is being staged by workers from both the Aslef and RMT unions over ongoing disputes about employment practices. Unless it’s called off, you can expect zero service on the Central and Waterloo & City lines all day on Wednesday 7 November, and on the Piccadilly line from 1.30pm onwards. On the morning of Thursday 8 November there will also be no service on the Piccadilly line.

All other lines will be running as normal and TfL is putting on more than 200 extra buses to take the strain of the strike, so it might not be enough to warrant working from home – but you can bank on a knock-on effect on most other Underground lines. Research your journey in advance and prepare for some serious commuter camaraderie. See you in the scrum!

