There’s an adults-only playground coming to Canary Wharf

It’s an odd, touching sight to witness grown, suited-and-booted professionals flapping around in a giant, adult-sized ball pit at popular bar Ballie Ballerson. It seems that Londoners just want to be kids again, judging by the popularity of immersive nostalgic experiences across the city.

Well, more shameless adult-sized fun is coming to London. A brand new adults-only funfair theme bar called Fairgame, arrives in Canary Wharf on October 4. The venue, which gives you unwavering rights to act like a complete kid in your fully developed adult body, will feature classic fairground games including whac-a-mole, roll-a-ball derby, skeeball and clown shoot.

The giant 20,000 sq ft playground will be kitted out with a 100m riverside terrace and three ‘bumper bars’ serving boozy slushies and craft beer. The kids (sorry, we mean ‘adults’) will be fed by an impressive selection of street food vendors including Burger & Beyond, Neapolitan pizza brand Rudy’s and Dos Mas Tacos. Oh, and the childhood nostalgia doesn’t stop there: a candy stand will feature (prosecco-infused) candyfloss, ice cream, toffee apples and (boozy) sweets.

Each game will be linked up with a high-tech wristband that logs players’ scores and keeps track of leaderboards so that any childhood competitiveness doesn’t descend into squabbling. Of course, there’s a very special prize at the end of it all: a giant pink, fluffy teddy.

Fairgame will open Oct 4, 25-35 Fisherman’s Walk, E14 4DH.

