There's an egg-cellent new art installation at Gloucester Road tube station

Art on the Underground has been bringing culture to our daily commutes for a while now. The project, funded by Transport for London, was set up over fifteen years ago to enrich our tedious journeys with engaging contemporary artworks at tube stations across London.

This year's programme, part of a new campaign by the Mayor of London, focuses exclusively on female artists. Enter, British artist Heather Phillipson with her piece 'my name is lettie eggsyrub'.

Her installation is Art on the Underground's most ambitious project yet — spanning a whopping 80m of a disused platform at Gloucester Road station. Step off the platform at Gloucester Road today and you'll be faced with 4-metre-high 3D eggs, a huge automated whisk, twelve 65" screens and a whole bunch of oversized prints that look incredibly real.

Check out Heather's work on tonight's commute or scroll down for the spoiler. Don't worry, we'll go over-easy on the egg puns.

It really shells itself.

This installation is no yolk.

What a cracking pair.

Want to see some shows? Check out this month's best art, as selected by Eggy Frankel.