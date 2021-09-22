London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Tube image
Rightclickstudios

There’s an increase in the number of people getting injured on the tube

And the reason, as you may have guessed, is Covid-related

Written by
Noah Barnett
Advertising

The London transport system is, for the most part, a magnificent arrangement of stops, lines and stations. We traverse our city and its suburbs with ease and efficiency (except on you, bloody Thameslink). However, in the last few months TfL has reported a rapid increase in serious injuries on both the Underground and buses.

This is allegedly a result of passengers being afraid to touch escalator and bus handrails for fear of contracting Covid. TfL reported 12 serious injuries on the tube and 23 on buses between April and June 2021, more than any other quarter over the last two years. London Underground managing director Andy Lord told a safety panel that the injuries were also partly down to ‘intoxication’. Given that the majority of the incidents happened at the weekend and Londoners love a piss-up, that makes quite a bit of sense. 

All jokes aside, concerns are being dealt with by TfL, which is planning to scale up the trial of UV devices that eradicate any vestiges of the virus on the handrails. This is in addition to extensive and continued efforts to cleanse the tube, although experts at Imperial College London have repeatedly tested the transport network for traces of Covid without finding any evidence.

So, to paraphrase the modern philosopher Drake: just hold on, you’re going home.

See inside the tube’s two new Northern line stations.

The best nightlife in London this weekend.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.