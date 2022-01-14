There’s going to be a London vigil for Ashling Murphy on Saturday

The National Women’s Council of Ireland has confirmed that dozens of vigils are being organised along the UK to honour the life of 23-year-old teacher Ashling Murphy, who was attacked in Tullamore while out for a run and died on Wednesday afternoon.

London’s vigil will be held on Saturday, in front of the London Irish Centre, between 4pm and 5pm. Attendees are encouraged to bring flowers and candles. All those who cannot attend are encouraged to light a candle for Ashling and all other victims of gender-based violence at 4:30pm.

A London Vigil to Remember Ashling Murphy

Saturday 15th 4pm.

Outside the London Irish Centre.#ashlingmurphy#shewasgoingforarun pic.twitter.com/9FPY2hKlJg — London Irish Centre (@LDNIrishCentre) January 13, 2022

Between 4pm today and 9:30am on Saturday, vigils will also be held in both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. Among the vigils, there will be one outside the Irish Parliament, Dáil Éireann in Dublin.

💔 🇮🇪 RIP#shewasgoingforarun pic.twitter.com/QLOaTYMldn — Rob King TV 💙 (@RobKingTV) January 14, 2022

Other arrangements have been made to celebrate Ashling, including a walk in Cork City, Republic of Ireland. Thousands of people are also taking to social media to express their sadness at Ashling’s passing and raise awareness about women’s security.