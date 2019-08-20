There’s still time to join a float at this year’s Notting Hill Carnival

The most iconic NHC scenes can be seen as the parade winds its way along Chepstow Road, then on to Westbourne Grove and Ladbroke Grove. But did you know you can still join in? Here’s how...

Choose your float

Mas bands like Arawak, Flagz Mas and Cocoyea are still accepting registrations so move fast and get ready for an all-day calypso boogie.

Costume or T-shirt?

Most floats offer a range of packages: ornate costumes (think feathers and sequins – and lots of them) for those who can handle it, or branded T-shirts for those who want to represent on a more subtle tip. (Prices start at £70.)

Check yourself

Floats and mas bands are under the watchful eyes of a judging panel, so try not to go too sloshed and scupper their chances.

