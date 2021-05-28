Pubs are the essence of London. Right now, as the city's denizens are finding their feet socially again, the boozers are beginning to once again look and sound like boozers.

Photographer (and born-and-bred Londoner) Orlando Gili has been traipsing round London, camera in hand, for his book, An Opinionated Guide to London Pubs. It's basically his (and beer writer Matthew Curtis') 50 favourite drinking spots, lovingly captured in portraits. We asked him to explain the series a bit, as well as provide background to some of his most cherished pub snaps.

'Shooting London pubs was a strangely nostalgic experience,' Orlando says. 'It was a reminder of how many of my memories evolved around pubs: first dates, nights out and even a former weekend job pulling pints at Soho's The French House (included in the guide, obviously). These feelings were perhaps heightened as the pictures were taken when London was strangely quiet - shooting in and out of lockdowns during 2021.'

'The London pub has been through many evolutions since the English Inns of the Middle Ages, sanctuaries for wayfarers, cutthroats and thieves. This guide brings together a selection of the best modern incarnations of the public house, from the spit-and-sawdust family boozers, to the Michelin-starred, and what lies in between.'

Orlando Gili / Hoxton Mini Press

Red Hand

'A sleek and minimalist drinking establishment with high ceilings. Red Hand contains a wall filled with the ever-rotating names of beers stocked, from rare imports to local brews. In addition, the bar serves up cocktails, small-batch spirits, natural wines and mouth-watering sourdough cheese toasties.'

Orlando Gili / Hoxton Mini Press

Joyce

'The couple behind Joyce have given a new lease of life to a building that previously housed a funeral parlour. This Brockley boozer combines locally brewed beer and cider with natural wine and sophisticated snacks.'

Orlando Gili / Hoxton Mini Press

MC & Sons

'An authentic Irish pub in the centre of town, run by the Mc Elhinneys from County Kildare. The family has a long history of publicans: many feature in the framed photographs adorning the walls, whilst others can be spotted in person behind the bar.'

Orlando Gili / Hoxton Mini Press

Prince of Peckham

'This idiosyncratic pub is a celebration of modern Peckham, founded by local legend Clement Ogbonnaya. By day it has a pub feeling with Nigerian food by White Men Can’t Jerk, by night it’s more of a house party vibe with cocktails, DJs and late closing times.'

Orlando Gili / Hoxton Mini Press

The Axe

'It’s easy to walk past this unassuming local without a sign. The dark green walls and oak tables inside provide the relaxed and rustic setting for over 20 beers on tap, and a serious Sunday roast. A beer garden at the back provides respite from Stoke Newington’s noisiest streets.'

Orlando Gili / Hoxton Mini Press

The Pineapple

'Open the claret-coloured curtains at the entrance to reveal a mirrored bar taking centre-stage. The elegant mid-Victorian pub in Kentish Town is treasured by its neighbourhood - its locals were behind the campaign to save it from redevelopment, and as a result The Pineapple is now listed by English Heritage.'

Orlando Gili / Hoxton Mini Press

Well & Bucket

'The pub was brought back to life by Barworks, having suffered a brief spell as a wholesale shop. It now offers rotating casks and kegs alongside top-notch food, including oysters. The crumbling glazed tiles have been rescued from the pub’s first incarnation as an East-End boozer in 1818.'

Orlando Gili / Hoxton Mini Press

Sutton Arms

'Two generations of the Duignan family and their dogs Manny and Ludo are at the heart of this independent, down-to-earth corner pub in Farringdon.'

Photo: Orlando Gili / Hoxton Mini Press

Chesham Arms

'A popular local, tucked away from the hustle and bustle of Hackney Central. This pub-come-living-room is officially an asset of community value - a title bestowed by the council after its regulars stepped in to protect the pub from developers.'

Orlando Gili / Hoxton Mini Press

Mayflower

'A historic pub hidden away down a quiet cobbled street in Rotherhithe. Crossing the threshold takes you back in time, with crooked timbers and nautical artefacts hanging from the walls and ceiling. Outside on the decking the Thames can be heard swirling below, a stone’s throw from where the Pilgrim fathers departed for the New World in 1620.'

An Opinionated Guide to London Pubs, with photos by Orlandi Gili, is available to buy on Hoxton Mini Press.



