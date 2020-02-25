These enormous bands are getting back together for reunion tours this year

Even the richest musicians have bills to pay, and given that touring is where the money is in today’s music industry, it’s not too surprising that every year seems to bring a fresh crop of reunion tours. The latest batch features enormous bands from across the genre spectrum, so fetch your credit card and get ready to party like it’s, well, any year between 1989 and 2013.

Supergrass

Years away: 10

Why now? Drummer Danny Goffey says it’s ‘the first time that we collectively felt the buzz to get back in a room together and play the songs’. We say: it’s never too soon – or too late – for any Britpop revival.

Worth it? The Oxford band have more hits than you might remember, including ten UK Top 20s, so their huge shows at Alexandra Palace on March 6 and 7 should be more than ‘Alright’.

My Chemical Romance

Years away: 7

Why now? Let’s call it the seven-year itch coupled with an altruistic desire to return jet-black eyeliner to the world’s biggest venues.

Worth it? Their legions of fans clearly think so – a trio of shows at the 30,000-capacity Stadium MK in Milton Keynes on June 18, 20 and 21 have already sold out.

Rage Against The Machine

Years away: 9

Why now? They’ve given no specific reason, but the rap-rockers are well known for their revolutionary and anti-authoritarian views, so their bombastic bangers should strike a chord in 2020’s highly polarised political climate. If you want to vent some rage, they’re here to help you do it.

Worth it? For sure. They’re headlining Reading and Leeds festivals on August 28-30, which is absolutely the perfect place to see big, brash and loud RATM smash it this, or indeed any, year.

Pussycat Dolls

Years away: 10

Why now? No real reason, tbh. Maybe Nicole Scherzinger just fancied slipping into her dancing shoes again?

Worth it? Come on, don’t cha wish more pop stars had moves like this lot? The group’s reunion shows at The O2 on April 17 and 18 will be a dazzlingly choreographed blast from the past. New single ‘React’ is a banger too.

JLS

Years away: 7

Why now? Let’s be honest, all boybands get back together eventually, and Aston, JB, Marvin and Oritsé need to get in on the act before One Direction decide to reform.

Worth it? One hundred percent. They’ve called it the ‘Beat Again’ tour after their signature hit, and their hometown shows at The O2 on December 1, 3 and 10 are bound to be a nostalgic pop-R&B delight.

Pavement

Years away: 10

Why now? Stephen Malkmus and the gang are reconvening to celebrate the band’s thirtieth anniversary – they’re only slightly late, since their debut EP came out in 1989.

Worth it? Well, their reunion shows are certainly exclusive. They’re only playing two dates: at Primavera Sound in Barcelona on June 4 and NOS Primavera Sound in Porto on June 13.

Don’t hold your breath...

Sadly, these bands seem destined never to reform... at least, not for for the foreseeable future.

The Maccabees

Having split after 14 years in 2016 with major farewell shows, lead Macca Orlando Weeks has since become a writer of children’s fiction.

Destiny’s Child

Sure, Beyoncé brought out Kelly and Michelle during 2013’s Super Bowl halftime show. But can you picture a full-scale reunion?

Girls Aloud

Nicola Roberts has said she’d love a twentieth anniversary tour in 2022. But will her bandmates agree?

Oasis

Remember them? A reunion could in theory happen... if squabbling siblings Liam and Noel ever bury the hatchet.

Elastica

MIA tried to reunite the Britpop band for Meltdown in 2017, but singer Justine Frischmann said no. She’s a successful painter now.

