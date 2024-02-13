These giant 20ft-tall rainbow arches are coming to the City of London

We know you lot love immersive art installations. And even better if they’re free. So we’re happy to share that a load of 20ft-tall rainbow sculptures will be on display in the City of London later this month, and they’re open to the public at no cost.

On Monday February 26 an outdoor light and sound installation called Elysian Arcs will open at The Leadenhall Building – AKA the Cheesegrater – in the City of London.

The exhibition will feature giant inflatable arches which visitors can walk around and underneath. The sculptures are made from a colour-reflecting dichroic film that reacts to changes in light, causing a rainbow of reflections and a unique picture from every angle. The arches will also emit an ambient soundtrack to help you get into a real zen state of mind. Here are a couple more renders of what they’ll look like.

Image: Mickey L.F. Lee

Image: Mickey L.F. Lee

Created by award-winning design studio Atelier Sisu, the Arcs were commissioned by the Eastern City Business Improvement District (EC BID) and produced by FESTIVAL.ORG. The free exhibition aims to improve the well-being and mental health of residents and workers in the City.

You can find the rainbow arches at the foot of the Leadenhall Building from 10am–8pm daily from Feb 26 until Friday March 15.

