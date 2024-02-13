London
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Elysian Arcs, City of London
Image: Mickey L.F. Lee

These giant 20ft-tall rainbow arches are coming to the City of London

Don’t miss this free immersive art installation

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Advertising

We know you lot love immersive art installations. And even better if they’re free. So we’re happy to share that a load of 20ft-tall rainbow sculptures will be on display in the City of London later this month, and they’re open to the public at no cost.

On Monday February 26 an outdoor light and sound installation called Elysian Arcs will open at The Leadenhall Building – AKA the Cheesegrater – in the City of London.

The exhibition will feature giant inflatable arches which visitors can walk around and underneath. The sculptures are made from a colour-reflecting dichroic film that reacts to changes in light, causing a rainbow of reflections and a unique picture from every angle. The arches will also emit an ambient soundtrack to help you get into a real zen state of mind. Here are a couple more renders of what they’ll look like.

Elysian Arcs, City of London
Image: Mickey L.F. Lee
Elysian Arcs, City of London
Image: Mickey L.F. Lee

Created by award-winning design studio Atelier Sisu, the Arcs were commissioned by the Eastern City Business Improvement District (EC BID) and produced by FESTIVAL.ORG. The free exhibition aims to improve the well-being and mental health of residents and workers in the City.

You can find the rainbow arches at the foot of the Leadenhall Building from 10am–8pm daily from Feb 26 until Friday March 15.

Want to see more art this month? These are the best art exhibitions taking place in the capital right now. And these are the art shows we can’t wait to see in 2024

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: the newest episode with Saoirse-Monica Jackson in Soho is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.  

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.