These historic east London gasholders are being turned into over 2,000 homes

Gasholders are an iconic part of east London’s skyline. Once used as storage facilities for gas, the gigantic circular metal structures are usually dotted along canals and you can spot the Victorian structures in places like Bethnal Green, Bromley-by-Bow, King’s Cross and Fulham.

But the landmarks’ futures have been up in the air in recent years, with property developers wanting to make use of the space within the now-redundant iron cylinders. It’s now confirmed that the UK’s largest surviving cluster of Victorian gas holders in Bromley-by-Bow is going to be turned into 2,100 homes.

Don’t panic, because the seven gasholders near Mile End won’t be knocked down. Under plans drawn up by architect RSHP, the cast iron structures will be restored so that homes can be built within them. The remaining flats will be built in surrounding cylindrical buildings which will mimic the gas holder homes.

The project will be carried out by property developers Berkeley Group. They will call in structural steel engineering specialists Craddys and Shepley to restore the Grade II-listed holders which were built between 1870 and 1882.

As well as more than 2,000 apartments, the site will also be home to a new circular lake and a community space covered with one of the gas holder iron frames.

Work is due to begin on them in 2025, but before that a Section 106 legal agreement must to be finalised with Newham Council.

