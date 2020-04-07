These Londoners performed the balcony scene from ‘Romeo and Juliet’ for the whole street to enjoy

Got virtual-pub-quiz fatigue? Run out of ‘Tiger King’ episodes to watch? Residents of a street in north London have come up with a novel way to stay entertained. Local actors living on South End Green in NW3 took to their windows to perform scenes from Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’, while residents watched, at a safe distance, from the street and their houses.

This is how we do #lockdown in NW3. Entertaining the neighbours (all audience members must be 2m apart). pic.twitter.com/VFoRyem8CX — Ruth Gibson (@Ruthgibson2000) April 5, 2020

The Bard’s famous scenes were performed by actors Ché Walker and Ruth Gibson, while neighbour Adolfo Bronstein provided the musical accompaniment out of his window.