These Londoners performed the balcony scene from ‘Romeo and Juliet’ for the whole street to enjoy

Got virtual-pub-quiz fatigue? Run out of ‘Tiger King’ episodes to watch? Residents of a street in north London have come up with a novel way to stay entertained. Local actors living on South End Green in NW3 took to their windows to perform scenes from Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’, while residents watched, at a safe distance, from the street and their houses.
The Bard’s famous scenes were performed by actors Ché Walker and Ruth Gibson, while neighbour Adolfo Bronstein provided the musical accompaniment out of his window.
Want to see a full play? Check out the best theatre to watch online right now.
In other news, Phoebe Waller-Bridge is bringing back ‘Fleabag’ to raise money for coronavirus charities.