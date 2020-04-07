Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right These Londoners performed the balcony scene from ‘Romeo and Juliet’ for the whole street to enjoy

By Isabelle Aron Posted: Tuesday April 7 2020, 1:09pm

Romeo and Juliet
Photographs: Twitter/@ruthgibson/@mntalent

Got virtual-pub-quiz fatigue? Run out of ‘Tiger King’ episodes to watch? Residents of a street in north London have come up with a novel way to stay entertained. Local actors living on South End Green in NW3 took to their windows to perform scenes from Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’, while residents watched, at a safe distance, from the street and their houses. 

The Bard’s famous scenes were performed by actors Ché Walker and Ruth Gibson, while neighbour Adolfo Bronstein provided the musical accompaniment out of his window. 

If you’re not lucky enough to have a couple of professional actors living across from each other on your street, maybe it’s time to brush up on those skills you learned in year 9 drama and put on your own play. Nothing else to do, right?

Want to see a full play? Check out the best theatre to watch online right now.

In other news, Phoebe Waller-Bridge is bringing back ‘Fleabag’ to raise money for coronavirus charities.
